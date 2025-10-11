One person dead after crashing into a home on Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to the 2200 block of Uintah Street and 22nd Street.

The Communications Center received a call about a car crashing into a house.

When officers arrived at the home, they found that the driver was dead. CSPD tells News5 that there were no additional passengers in the car.

CSPD says that the residents in the house were not injured.

The CSPD Major Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will release more information when it becomes available.

