One person arrested following a car crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a car crash in the 2300 block of E Platte Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say that a car was traveling eastbound on Platte when the driver went off the road and hit a tree.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had died on the scene. Two additional people were transported to the hospital for serious injuries, but their statuses are unknown at this time.

The CSPD Major Crash Team took over the investigation due to the nature of the crash.

Police believe that alcohol is a contributing factor, and say that Jayden Hendricks has been arrested.

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.