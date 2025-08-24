One local organization hosted its annual fundraiser for victims of domestic violence

Tessa of Colorado Springs, an organization that offers confidential support and services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, hosted its annual Pasta in the Park fundraiser on Saturday.

On the Myron Stratton Home grounds, there was live music, pasta and wine tastings, and auctions to help support TESSA.

News5's very own Alex O'Brien was there emceeing the event.

It was also a contest, and each team made a different style of sauce, and guests voted on their favorites.

"T's really about bringing our community together and raising awareness in addition to raising those supportive funds to be able to support our survivors. So, allowing every debate buddy to be part of the conversation. We say all the time, we're not trying to normalize what happens, but normalizing the conversation around it so that people feel more comfortable to know how to get help or how to help someone." Anne Markley, CEO of TESSA

Their goal is to raise over one hundred thousand dollars, and every dollar from the event goes to helping and supporting the victims that TESSA helps.

____

