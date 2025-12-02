One dead following November apartment fire, CSFD releases cause

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The cause of a fire that left 50 people displaced and killed one person is now known.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that the accidental fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 16, at an apartment complex along Pikes Peak Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of a second-story window and immediately began evacuating the third floor of the complex.

During the firefighters' search of the building, they say they found one adult woman who was unconscious and was taken from the apartment.

She was taken to a local hospital, where the department says she died from her injuries. One adult male was also transported to the hospital in critical condition at the time of the blaze; his condition remains unknown at the time of this article's publication.

The El Paso County Coroner will release the identity and cause of death of the woman. News5 has reached out to the El Paso County Coroner for her identification and is awaiting a response.

CSFD crews say that the fire was knocked out in 45 minutes, but called a second alarm on the fire due to its size

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells News5 that this time, no charges are being filed against any of the residents at the apartment.

CSFD offers the following safety tips to prevent fires like this:



Smoke alarms should be installed on every floor of the home and inside and outside every bedroom.

Smoke alarms should be checked monthly to ensure they are working properly.

Never smoke where medical oxygen is used. Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite and make fires burn hotter and faster than normal.

Always properly dispose of cigarettes.

Never smoke inside or near combustibles.

