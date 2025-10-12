Off the Beaten Path art installation in Green Mountain Falls scheduled to be taken down

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KOAA) — The "Off the Beaten Path" art installation in Green Mountain Falls is set to be taken down on October 19th.

If you haven't had a chance to take a look, you have just about a week left.

The art installation was created by Patrick Shearn and installed this past summer over Green Mountain Falls pond.

It was made with 6,000 feet of rope and 35,700 individual vibrant ribbons.

Light reflects off and through the ribbons as the structure moves. The installation is designed to move and ripple through the wind.

"It's not like going to a museum and just looking at pictures. This is art that's actually moving with the wind. And I just think it's very vibrant and exciting to see it out here. If you haven't made it, I mean, come down and look before it's gone." Dana Ray, traveled from Thornton, CO, to see the exhibit

The installation is free to view and can be seen at any time of day.

