Now that the US government is back open, the real work begins at national parks

DENVER, Colo. — National parks are fully opened and back to pre-shutdown staffing after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history came to an end Wednesday. Now, the real work begins.

All 63 national parks, including the four in Colorado, remained open during the 43-day shutdown, but with limited services.

Scripps News Denver anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with the senior vice president for government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) Friday about how the parks got through the extended shutdown.

"Parks weren't fully prepared to be shut down for that long. We saw friend groups jumping in and states jumping in to even pay to keep visitors centers open," said Kristen Brengel.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 A moose crosses the road just east of the western entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park on May 14, 2021.

Brengel adds that some parks were overwhelmed because the number of visitors outweighed the number of staff needed.

"Places like Yosemite, we've heard of dispersed camping, base jumping, drone use — things that are not legal in national parks because of safety, primarily," she said. " In Utah, we've heard of illegal off-roading happening in Arches and Glen Canyon and some terrible graffiti in Arches National Park."

Brengel said national park service staff will now begin the process of conducting a condition assessment of the national parks.

"To see what happened and if any damage occurred and what will be needed to repair it," said Brengel.

There are 63 national parks and 433 "units" including national monuments, historic sites, and recreation areas.

Colorado has four national parks: Rocky Mountain National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, and Mesa Verde National Park.

