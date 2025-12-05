Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shelter-in-place ordered for Union and Academy near 5110 North Academy Boulevard

Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Update as of noon:

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for Union and North Academy Boulevard near 5110 North Academy Boulevard due to law enforcement activity.

Police say to stay away from doors and windows. North and southbound Union Boulevard is closed at North Academy Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), police were sent to a shots-fired call on Thursday.

When they arrived, they heard one more gunshot. No other information has been released at this time.

Original coverage:

Northbound Union Boulevard is shut down at Academy Boulevard for police activity in the area.

A large police presence is in the area; however, the department has not shared what caused the shutdown at the time of publishing this article.

People in the area should expect delays. We will update this article as the department shares more information.

