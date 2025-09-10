Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northbound on-ramp of I-25 is closed at the MLK Bypass for a serious crash, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers should expect delays in their morning commute along the MLK Jr. Bypass (Highway 24) as it meets up with I-25.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that the northbound on-ramp to I-25 is closed for a serious crash in the area.

Details on how serious the crash was or if there are any injuries were not available at the time of publishing this article.

You are asked to seek alternate routes. View our live traffic map below.

