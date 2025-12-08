NORAD seeks Colorado volunteers for the annual Santa tracker call center, to help spread Christmas Cheer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is recruiting Colorado volunteers to help with its beloved annual Santa tracker on Christmas Eve.

The NORAD Santa Tracker uses a team of 1,000 mostly military volunteers to accept calls on Dec. 24 as children wait for Christmas Day. A few hundred of those volunteer roles will be available for sign-up this morning.



Watch a little about the work you will be doing to spread Christmas cheer

Registration for call center volunteers from the local community opened at 8 a.m. MST on Monday, Dec. 8. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

Those who sign up must have an ID approved by the Department of Homeland Security to enter Peterson Space Force Base. All volunteers without existing base access must have a REAL ID or other federally-compliant form of identification.

Two-hour time slots for volunteers are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 24. Each volunteer is only permitted to sign up for one two-hour slot on Christmas Eve.

Learn more and sign up here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

