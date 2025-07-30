New speed limit on Mesa Ridge Parkway goes into effect Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers on CO 16 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) from I-25 to the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and CO 16/CO 21 may notice traffic moving a little slower.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is implementing a speed limit reduction from 55 mph to 45 mph, effective on Monday, August 4.

CDOT says that both commercial and residential growth have caused an increase in traffic flow, and reducing the speed limit will be safer for people on the road.

“Lowering the speed limit on this busy section of highway will enhance safety conditions for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists."



"Lowering the speed limit in urban areas is an effective countermeasure to reduce speeds and improve safety for all road users." CDOT Regional Transportation Director Shane Ferguson

As always, CDOT has provided an extensive list of safety tips for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians:

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections.

Stay off your phone when crossing the street.

Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

At night, wear light colors and walk where streetlights will illuminate you.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Make eye contact with drivers so you know they see you!



Safety Tips for Cyclists

Ride on the right with the flow of traffic.

Obey traffic laws - you're a vehicle too.

Ride single file whenever possible and in a straight line to be more visible.

Use hand signals.

Never ride impaired.



Safety Tips for Drivers

Look out for pedestrians and bicyclists everywhere, at all times, and especially in areas near schools, parks, shopping areas, and transit stops.

Follow the speed limit. Speeding motorists endanger everyone on the road, but put pedestrians at the greatest risk for death or serious injury.

Stop before a crosswalk, not in it.

Never drive impaired.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk.

At night, reduce your speed and make sure your headlights are on.

___

A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons A viewer in Pueblo reached out to News5 after he noticed trash piling up on the side of the road, in storm drains, and in different areas around Pueblo. A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.