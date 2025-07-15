DENVER — New vaccine requirements will take effect Tuesday for Colorado shelters, groomers and boarders, nearly one year after a rabies outbreak involving a rescue.

The 2024 rabies exposure was from a litter of puppies brought in from Texas by Moms & Mutts Colorado Rescue (MAMCO).

New pet vaccine requirements take effect for Colorado shelters, groomers and boarders

The incubation period for rabies can be weeks. It wasn't until the puppies had already been adopted that they started showing symptoms.

The infections were reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and 11 puppies were euthanized.

State Major changes proposed for Colorado pet rescues after local rabies exposure Danielle Kreutter

In response, rulemakers with the Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act Program (PACFA), the licensing and enforcement program for animal care facilities under the state's Department of Agriculture, have been working on new pet vaccine requirements. After several hearings and public comment sessions, the new rules take effect on Tuesday.

As it relates to out-of-state pet rescues, all dogs, cats and ferrets must have a rabies vaccine before being imported into Colorado. Puppies older than 6 weeks must have parvovirus and distemper vaccinations two weeks before being brought to the state.

Some exemptions apply for pets that are too young to be vaccinated for rabies.

If a facility has had no disciplinary matters pending, has had its PACFA license for at least two years, and has created a Disease Control and Treatment Plan, it can apply for an exemption. At that point, all dogs and cats need to be held at the facility or a foster home for three days before being adopted out.

There are also new vaccination changes that impact local doggy daycares, boarding facilities and groomers. All of those facilities now need to have a record of current vaccines for:



Rabies- pets over 16 weeks old

Distemper- dogs over 8 weeks old

Parvovirus - dogs over 8 weeks old

FVRCP - cats over 8 weeks old

Dogs and cats can be exempted from the rule if owners have a statement from a licensed veterinarian that explains that the vaccine would endanger the pet's life. Even then, the exempted dog cannot commingle with other dogs.

