New 'light fidelity' manufacturing facility coming to Colorado Springs, creating 120 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Governor Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that Terra Ferma, a company that designs and manufactures new technologies for the communications industry, is starting a Light Fidelity, or "LiFi," manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs.

The governor says that the new facility will bring 120 new, good-paying jobs with an average annual wage of $68,108. New jobs will include sales, engineering, and warehouse roles.

According to the governor's office, Terra Ferma specializes in rapid prototyping, engineering, and manufacturing solutions for LiFi.

LiFi is a wireless communication technology that uses light to transmit data and power over Ethernet. Terra Ferma's customers include the U.S. military and government, and NATO.

Terra Ferma will be investing $1.3 million to develop the manufacturing facility and its necessary support structure. The governor says they chose Colorado Springs for its proximity to Department of Defense assets.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,010,584 in a performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit for the company over eight years.

The Colorado Springs City Council approved $8,975 over four years in performance-based incentives.

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.