Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

New King Soopers opens near Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain Wednesday

A new King Soopers opened in Fountain Wednesday. The new marketplace store officially opened after an 8:30 a.m. ribbon cutting at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street.
New King Soopers opens along Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain Wednesday
Posted

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A new King Soopers opened in Fountain Wednesday. The new marketplace store officially opened after an 8:30 a.m. ribbon cutting at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street.

At 122,000 square feet, this location is nearly twice the size of traditional King Soopers stores.

The bigger store includes the following:

  • a Starbucks
  • Murray's Cheese Shop
  • an 18 pump fuel station
  • a drive-thru pharmacy

___

A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons

A viewer in Pueblo reached out to News5 after he noticed trash piling up on the side of the road, in storm drains, and in different areas around Pueblo.

A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community