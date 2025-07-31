New King Soopers opens near Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain Wednesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A new King Soopers opened in Fountain Wednesday. The new marketplace store officially opened after an 8:30 a.m. ribbon cutting at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street.

At 122,000 square feet, this location is nearly twice the size of traditional King Soopers stores.

The bigger store includes the following:



a Starbucks

Murray's Cheese Shop

an 18 pump fuel station

a drive-thru pharmacy

___

A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons A viewer in Pueblo reached out to News5 after he noticed trash piling up on the side of the road, in storm drains, and in different areas around Pueblo. A trash task force is cleaning up Pueblo by the tons

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.