New crosswalk work to begin in front of Twain Elementary, expect lane shifts along North Celton Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says that work is going to begin Monday on a new crosswalk in front of Train Elementary school.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday and wrap up two weeks before school opens.

Crews will be reconfiguring the crosswalk, rebuilding the existing crossing signal, and installing bumpouts to reduce the length of the road crossing for people and students in the area.

The city says there should be no road closures during the work; however, drivers should expect lane shifts while work is underway.

Bikers will feel the most impact as bike lanes will close during the project. As work gets underway, expect delays and seek alternate routes.

