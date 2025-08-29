New Colorado Springs Senior Center opens with more space, new features

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — After three decades in the same building, the Colorado Springs Senior Center is reopening this Friday with a brand new facility for the 55-and-older community.

The original senior center served the community for since 1986 after being converted from a grocery store. As the building aged, city leaders determined it was time for an upgrade. The new facility expanded from approximately 17,000 to 23,000 square feet, according to Operations Director Tom Lathrop.

“I know that there are going to be a lot of people excited to see this building as they walk in,” he said. “To have something that’s specifically for the older generation, I think, it’s a little more special. Is it necessary? I think so. And I think for the next 50 years this is going to be an amazing place for how we’re serving seniors.”

RELATED|Colorado Springs Senior Center offering free technology program to seniors

It includes modern features like two pickleball courts, a ballroom for dances, wider hallways with handrails, and updated furniture. Lathrop says the space will make a big difference for the community.

“Way more people in the community can be served," Lathrop said. "As there are people that are not feeling connected, they’re not really sure how to make friends or get out of the rut that they’re in after retirement because they’re stuck at home, well we offer a place for people to come and just hang out.”

The grand opening will take place Friday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same location as the previous senior center. The address is 1514 North Hancock Avenue. Admission is free for the grand opening and throughout the year.

Some activities and programs will require payment throughout the year. For those on a fixed income, the senior center offers income-based scholarships. Seniors 90 and older are eligible for a 100% scholarship, making activities free of charge. To see the full schedule of events through the end of the year, click here.

Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss. Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.