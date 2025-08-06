New Colorado Laws Target Gun Violence Through Reporting and Education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two new gun safety laws are now in effect in Colorado, aimed at curbing gun violence through tighter firearm regulation and increased education for families.

Senate Bill 205, sponsored by Democratic Rep. William Lindstedt and others, requires licensed firearm dealers to report within 48 hours if they suspect someone is attempting to sell a gun that is lost, stolen, or linked to an active criminal investigation.

The legislation was prompted by concerns from firearm dealers in Colorado, who told lawmakers they lacked a clear process for handling suspicious transactions.

The law also mandates that sheriff’s offices complete serial number checks within three business days of a request—a move designed to speed up investigations and increase accountability.

“Running serial number checks alerts firearm dealers when they come across lost, stolen, or crime-involved firearms that they wouldn’t be able to sell anyway,” Lindstedt said in a statement. “Now that this law is in effect, firearm dealers can better protect themselves from bad purchases while making their communities safer from gun crimes.”

But not all gun sellers are on board.

Teddy Collins, owner of Spartan Defense in Colorado Springs, expressed concern about the law.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Collins said. “The way the law is written, it leaves it up to our interpretation of suspicion on a customer. So how do we determine that, other than if the customer tells us bluntly this is a stolen firearm?”

SB-205 is part of a broader push by Democratic lawmakers to reduce gun violence across the state. Other recent legislation includes safe storage requirements, restrictions on “ghost guns,” and mandatory reporting of lost or stolen firearms.

House Bill 1250, another law now in effect, requires schools to provide parents and caregivers with vetted gun violence prevention materials annually.

The materials, published by the state’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, must be posted on school websites and distributed each school year.

Supporters say the measure treats gun violence as a public health issue and aims to educate families about risk prevention.

“Information is power, and this bill simply helps inform and educate students and their families about gun violence and how to prevent it,” said Senate Majority Leader Lisa Cutter, a sponsor of the bill.

However, not everyone supports the approach. One opponent, who identified as a Second Amendment advocate, said the law portrays firearms in a negative light.

“They’re teaching the kids that this is something to be feared, not embraced,” Alicia Garcia, a 2nd Amendment Advocate, said. “It’s representing the Second Amendment as a relic rather than something that has created the history of America.”

Despite criticism, lawmakers maintain the goal is to keep kids safe, not infringe on constitutional rights.

Families can expect to see the new educational materials as the school year begins.

