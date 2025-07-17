New affordable housing option for seniors in Colorado Springs breaks ground

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new affordable housing option is in the works for seniors in Colorado Springs.

The project is a collaboration between Woodman Valley Chapel and the non-profit Greccio Housing.

The church's Center for Strategic Ministry donated the land, and project leaders broke ground on it Thursday.

The complex will be built on the northeast side of the city near East Woodmen and Marksheffel Roads. Organizers say the 50 units will fill a need for affordable housing for seniors, while also providing a sense of community.

"Affordable housing is one of the most pressing challenges we face, and our city is rising to meet it, and projects like this remind us what's possible when we come together with shared values, shared resources, and a shared vision for a more equitable Colorado Springs." Thomas Thompson with the City of Colorado Springs

The development will be done next summer.

