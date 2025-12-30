NASA announcement for new lunar vehicle expected 'in coming weeks,' Colorado company 1 of 3 in consideration

WASHINGTON, DC (KOAA) — As NASA looks to return to the moon’s surface in the near future, Colorado company Lunar Outpost is one of three companies currently competing for a multi-billion dollar contract from the space agency for a new Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV).

On Monday, NASA indicated to KOAA the long-awaited decision could finally be made in the coming weeks of early 2026. NASA’s contract could have a combined maximum potential value of $4.6 billion for all awards.

“The agency anticipates making a selection in the coming weeks to support agency priorities, including American leadership in space, lunar economic development, preparation for future Mars missions, and inspiring the next generation of American explorers,” said a NASA spokesperson.

The emailed statement also said, “NASA expects to complete a task order competition for the demonstration mission, advancing the end-to-end LTV service from preliminary design toward operational readiness on the lunar surface.”

The original NASA announcement for the winner of their three-way competition was expected in November, or by the end of 2025.

But due to the record 43-day government shutdown and the lack of leadership at the space agency, no news on the front had been outwardly available for some time.

Now the shutdown has ended and billionaire Jared Isaacmon was officially confirmed this month, it appears the agency is back on track to move forward with the LTV project.

This also comes as massive budget cuts were proposed by the Trump Administration for the space agency, though the Artemis mission did receive a funding increase.

By extension, that means the LTV contracts should be protected.

These cuts would impact many Colorado space missions and projects. Congress has the ultimate say in the budget process.

On Dec. 18, President Trump signed an executive order directing the U.S. to return to the moon within his second term by 2028 and to have a permanent outpost by 2030.

Administrator Isaacmon himself recently said in an NBC interview that the U.S. will indeed return to the moon during Trump’s term, putting increased pressure to push ahead with Artemis project aspects like an LTV selection.

Lunar Outpost is one of three companies that made it out of phase one for NASA’s selection process for a new LTV. The other two are Texas-based Intuitive Machines and California-based Venturi Astrolab .

This is all part of NASA’s Artemis campaign to send humans to the moon, preparing them for Mars exploration. It’s an intensive process for an intensive goal.

Earlier this year, KOAA was the only Colorado TV outlet invited to see Lunar Outpost’s Mission Control in Arvada and its Lunar Rover Test Site on a remote ranch outside of Colorado City. Click here to revisit that coverage and see the Lunar Outpost Eagle and Raven LTV prototypes in action.

___

____

