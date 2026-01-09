Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to explosion in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple fire and law enforcement agencies have responded to an explosion on Thursday in eastern Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says that nearby residents reported hearing an explosion around 2:45 p.m. near 57th Lane and Cherry Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a structure fully engulfed in flames. While the fire is under control, law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

PCSO says no further information will be released at this time.

___

____

