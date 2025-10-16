Mt. Carmel hosting Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down to prepare homeless veterans for the winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will be hosting the annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event to help try to prepare homeless veterans for the winter.

Mt. Carmel estimates that 125 people will be connected to much-needed veterans' services and resources, warm meals, and winter essentials.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21, at Weidner Field. The Stand Down event will go from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to Mt. Carmel, the term Stand Down was created during World War II when military members were told to "stand down" to rest and recover after combat.

The term is now commonly used in U.S. cities to address homeless veterans to ask them to "stand down" for a day to receive access to the following:



resources

benefits

employment assistance

haircuts

health checkups

variety of warm clothing

“This event offers a wide range of free services, including food, clothing, health screenings, employment assistance, and referrals to housing solutions. This collaborative effort brings together numerous organizations to ensure veterans receive the resources they need to move toward a more stable and secure future.” Shannon Olin, director of Military, Veteran, and Family Services

Last year, the Stand Down event helped 126 veterans.

