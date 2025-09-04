Mountain Metro Transit making changes to multiple routes this fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is adding new service enhancements to multiple routes, with changes being implemented on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The City of Colorado Springs says the route adjustments are as follows:



Route 3:

Adding a stop on Manitou Avenue at the Dillon Mobility Hub on the east side of Manitou Springs.

Route 9:

Extending the route on the weekends by adding a new endpoint.

Route 32:

Adjusting the time point to make easier connections with the Fountain Municipal Transit.

Route 33:

Adding new stops and eliminating some current stops. Increasing frequency during peak season and reducing frequency during the off-peak season.

Route 34, 38, and 39:

Adding stops to Routes 34 and 38. Changing the time point on Route 39.

Route 36:

Elimination of this route due to changes to Routes 3 and 33.



For more detailed information on the route changes, visit the Colorado Springs Mountain Metropolitan Transit website.

