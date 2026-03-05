Mountain Metro Transit making changes to bus routes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is making some changes to bus routes for this upcoming spring. Route 10 and 11 bus lines will see a frequency increase from 60 minutes to 30, while Route 5 and 25 will see an increase from 30 to 15 minutes.

One change they made is the Route 3 bus line is transitioning to zero fare supported by the City of Manitou Springs and the Colorado Springs Parking Enterprise.

This is a new pilot program that will stick around for the foreseeable future if the ridership is high enough.

The transit agency says it will help relieve street parking congestion in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs.

Since the route is zero fare, their hope is more locals and tourists will use the surrounding parking garages and parking lots. MMT also hopes they will use the bus line instead of street parking.

"It makes it so much easier because you can just park in a big garage and take the bus, just hop on it," said Elaine Sheridan with MTT. "You don't have to worry about fares. You don't have to worry about apps or anything. You can just get on and go to where you need to go."

The changes will go into effect on March 29 and will not cause any other increase to parking or bus fares.

