Motorcyclist who died last month along Drennan Road identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist who died following a crash along Drennan Road in Colorado Springs last month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 27-year-old Johnny Givens.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says based on their preliminary investigation, Givens was speeding and failed to navigate a roundabout in the road.

This is the 31st traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say in the last 365 days, there have been 49 traffic deaths.

Background Information

CSPD says a motorcyclist is dead following a crash along Drennan Road on Saturday, July 19.

Police say they were called after reports of a one-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. near the South Academy Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway interchange.

When officers arrived, they learned the motorcyclist, later identified as Givens, had crashed and was ejected. Medical personnel on scene attempted life-saving measures, but he died on scene.

