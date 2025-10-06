Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist who died in crash along Centennial Boulevard identified

AP
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of the man who died in a crash along Centennial Boulevard.

Officers responded to the report of the crash around 4:42 a.m., on Thursday, September 18, along Centennial Boulevard just before it connects to I-25.

When the officers arrived, they found one motorcycle involved in the crash. The rider, who has since been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 27-year-old Hung Pham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believed excessive speed was a factor in this crash. According to police, this is the 43 traffic fatality of 2025.

