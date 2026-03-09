Motorcyclist killed in February crash along South Academy Boulevard identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man killed in an early February crash along South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says that the El Paso County Coroner identified 37-year-old Joseph Pagliaro as the man killed when police say he t-boned a truck crossing South Academy Boulevard at Fountain Boulevard. The call came in just before 2:00 p.m. on February 6.

When officers arrive they found the rider had died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital at the time with minor injuries. No charges have been filed against that person.

The major crash team took control of the investigation, and speed is being considered a factor in this crash.

According to police, this was the 5th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were no deaths, according to the department.

