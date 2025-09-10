Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash along Colorado Avenue and 32nd Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle accident on the last day of August on Wednesday.

CSPD says the rider has been identified as Dylan Hart, 28. The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and 32nd Street.

The officers responding said their investigation revealed the motorcycle hit a curb, then left the roadway, ejecting the rider. Hart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and identified the man on September 1. Police say speed does appear to be a factor in this crash. No one else was injured as a result.

CSPD says this is the 39th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, and at this time in 2024, there were a total of 37 traffic fatalities.

___

____

