Motorcyclist identified from crash at Powers Boulevard and Interquest Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man who died after crashing his bike along Powers Boulevard.

Police say 38-year-old Nicholas Navarino died on June 23 in a local hospital from injuries he sustained after crashing his bike just before 1:00 a.m. on June 10.

Police say he was traveling at a high rate of speed along northbound Powers Boulevard and failed to properly navigate a turn in the road, leaving the road on the left side, crashing into the center median just south of the Interquest Parkway intersection.

CSPD says that this was the 17th traffic fatality of 2025. At this time last year, there were 27 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

