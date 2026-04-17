Motorcyclist identified following a deadly crash along Corporate Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of the motorcyclist who died following a crash along Corporate Drive in early April.

The man, identified as Michael DeRivera, 48, suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a truck.

When officers arrived on the scene on Tuesday, April 7, they found DeRivera, who was suffering from serious injuries.

The rider was taken to a local hospital, where he would later die from his injuries, according to the department. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

While impairment is not being considered a factor, the department said speed was likely a contributing factor in this crash.

No charges have been filed in this crash, but the department says that this is an open and active investigation.

This marked the 12th traffic-related death of 2026, according to the department.

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