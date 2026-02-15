Motorcyclist hospitalized following an overnight crash on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist remains hospitalized following a crash early Sunday morning.

CSPD said officers responded to the area of South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street after reports of a crash involving a motorcycle at the roundabout around 12:40 a.m.

Officers found the motorcyclist unconscious upon arrival. The rider was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition but remains unconscious, according to the latest CSPD update.

Based on the initial investigation, officers believe the motorcyclist was traveling down South Tejon Street and failed to navigate the roundabout properly.

Police say alcohol is a possible factor in this crash. The identity of the rider has not been released.

___

____

