Motorcyclist dies following a crash Tuesday night along Constitution Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Sierra Drive. Police received the call just moments after the crash around 9:00 p.m.

According to police, there were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, and both were taken to the hospital. The man driving the motorcycle later died from his injuries.

The condition of the woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle at the time of the crash is unknown at the time of publishing this article.

The Colorado Springs Major Crash team is investigating this incident. Nobody was arrested as a result of the crash.

Know something about this crash or have images? Send us an email here.

___

____

