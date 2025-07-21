Motocyclist dies Saturday following a crash along Drennan Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a motorcyclist is dead following a crash along Drennan Road on Saturday.

Police say they were called after reports of a one-vehicle crash just before 9:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the motorcyclist had crashed and was ejected. Medial personnel on scene attempted life-saving measures, but the rider died on scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. The rider will be identified by the El Paso County Coroner and their identity will be released at a later date.

