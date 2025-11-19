More than 50 Harrison School District 2 families available for holiday 'adoption'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District 2 (D2) have partnered for another year of the Adopt-a-Family Program, helping local families in need.

This year, the program began with over 200 families, but 55 families remain in need of support from the following:



individuals

community groups

local businesses



Volunteers participating in the program can help families with not only special gifts ,but also essential items, including the following:



gift cards

clothing

household items

toys

holiday treats

“This is critical for our families in Southeast Colorado Springs. This year, so many families have experienced some form of financial crisis. Many have had hours cut, been furloughed, or had family or household emergencies that prevent them from being able to provide holiday gifts for their families. The support of our community is essential for our students always, but especially now during these economically challenging times." Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, superintendent at Harrison School District 2

Pikes Peak United Way and D2 say that many of this year's families include the following:



single-parent households

multi-generational households

families with members who have a disability

Those who are interested can learn more about the families, their situations, and the items on their list on Pikes Peak United Way's website.

Donations can be dropped off at the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center on Verde Drive on December 10 and 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

