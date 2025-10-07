More affordable housing coming to southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More affordable housing has officially come to the southeast side of Colorado Springs. Greccio Housing held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the grand opening of the Bentley Commons Apartments.

The apartments are located near Hancock Expressway and Astrozon Boulevard.

There are more than 160 new units for those who qualify for low income housing.

"Affordable housing like this can truly change lives," said Fallon Miller with the Colorado Division of Housing. "Imagine a single parent who can finally afford a home near their job and their child's school, reducing long commutes and allowing more time with their family. Think of a family who has struggled with housing insecurity, now able to plan for the future."

Construction on the apartments started last year. 28 of the units are dedicated to previously homeless veterans.

