Moraine Park Campground in Rocky Mountain National Park reopens Wednesday after two-year closure

Reservations are now available for the largest and most popular in RMNP
Great news for camping enthusiasts! Reservations are now open at Moraine Campground, the largest and most popular campground in Rocky Mountain National Park, which officially reopens today after a two-year closure. The campground underwent significant upgrades to its aging water and utility systems, originally installed in the 1960s.
Moraine Campground Reopens After Major Upgrades: Reservations Now Open
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Moraine Park Campground in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will reopen Wednesday after a two-year closure. Reservations are now available through July 22.

The campground — the largest and most popular in RMNP — closed in May 2023. It stayed closed for two years due to construction delays with the Moraine Park Campground and Utility Rehabilitation Project.

A park spokesperson said the goal was for construction to wrap up in time to open for the 2024 summer, but that did not happen.

The water and utility infrastructure in the Moraine Park Campground had not been updated since it first opened in the 1960s. Construction over the last two years has improved the water, wastewater, and electrical systems for Moraine Park, the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, and the RMNP headquarters.

The project aimed to make underground utility improvements that would enable "year-round use of the campground for the next several decades, increase accessibility, and relocate sites away from sensitive wetlands while creating new sites," a park spokesperson told the Scripps News Group.

Before more reservation slots are released for dates beyond July 22, park staff and contractors will test if the new water and wastewater systems can keep up with visitor demand.

To make a reservation, click here.

