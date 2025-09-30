Mitchell High School evacuated on Tuesday after a cell phone battery malfunctioned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Students of Mitchell High School were evacuated from the building on Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD says they responded to the school on the east side of Colorado Springs around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a cell phone battery had malfunctioned, causing smoke and gas to come from the phone.

The CSFD HAZMAT team was called to the scene to evaluate, and the school was evacuated. The department says they checked on 26 students, but none were taken to the hospital.

Before being allowed back in the building around 9:20 a.m. CSFD did a check of the building to ensure the safety of staff and students.

