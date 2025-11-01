Mel Harmon Bridge repairs start Monday; reopening projected for Spring 2026

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is starting repairs on the Mel Harmon Bridge on Monday, November 3. The bridge will be closed until the project is completed in April 2026.

The city says that all businesses in the area will stay open and can be accessed from the frontage road off of W. 29th Street.

Detour routes will be clearly marked.

“The Mel Harmon Bridge rehabilitation project requires a closure but there is still access available to the businesses located along the frontage road. There will be no utilization of the structure until the upgrades are complete in early April. We appreciate the public’s patience with the project and encourage everyone to plan for extra travel time as safety is the utmost priority." Director of Public Works Andrew Hayes

Project repairs include;



Resurfacing

Structural repairs

Safety upgrades

This project is funded through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) through grants, requiring a 20% match from the City of Pueblo.

CDOT awarded $1,215,880, and the City of Pueblo contributed $303,970 for the match. Back in 2018, the city was awarded $418,701 from the Federal Highway Administration for this bridge to be rehabilitated.

In late 2024, the city was also awarded supplemental funds, equaling $797,179 from the Off-System Bridge Program, since the engineers' estimate exceeded the available funding.

For more information about the project, contact the Pueblo Department of Public Works at (719)553-2295.

National accrediting agency gives USAFA 30 days to respond to complaint The national agency responsible for accrediting the the Air Force Academy is giving them 30 days to respond to a complaint. National accrediting agency gives USAFA 30 days to respond to complaint

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.