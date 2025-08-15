Mayor Heather Graham vetoes ordinance that would let voters decide the future City Government structure

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham has vetoed an ordinance passed by the Pueblo City Council that could have reshaped the City Government structure come the November election.

The ordinance, which was passed on August 11, in a 5-2 vote.

The ordinance, which you can read below, asks residents to decide to revert the city government to a City Manager model, which was the previous form of local government until residents voted for a strong mayor model in 2017.

SHALL THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF PUEBLO BE AMENDED TO CHANGE THE FORM OF GOVERNMENT FROM A COUNCIL-MAYOR GOVERNMENT TO A COUNCIL-MANAGER GOVERNMENT, AND IN CONNECTION THEREWITH: REQUIRING THAT THE CITY COUNCIL - CITY MANAGER FORM OF GOVERNMENT NOT BE CHANGED EXCEPT BY CHARTER CONVENTION UPON MAJORITY VOTE OF QUALIFIED VOTERS; ELIMINATING THE OFFICE OF CITY MAYOR, DEPUTY MAYOR AND CHIEF OF STAFF AND ESTABLISHING THE OFFICE OF CITY MANAGER TO BE SELECTED BY CITY COUNCIL, IN WHICH ALL EXECUTIVE AND ADMINISTRATIVE POWERS OF THE CITY SHALL BE VESTED; GIVING CITY COUNCIL THE POWER TO APPOINT ALL CITY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS WHOSE MEMBERS WILL BE LIMITED TO FOUR-YEAR TERMS; REMOVING THE PROHIBITION AGAINST CITY COUNCIL INTERFERING IN THE REMOVAL OF MEMBERS OF CITY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS; RECOGNIZING THE PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL AS HEAD OF CITY GOVERNMENT FOR ALL CEREMONIAL PURPOSES AND AUTHORIZING THE PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL TO EXECUTE AND AUTHENTICATE LEGAL DOCUMENTS AS MAY BE REQUIRED; GIVING THE CITY COUNCIL THE RIGHT TO ENFORCE ITS OWN ORDINANCES; GIVING CITY COUNCIL THE POWER TO APPOINT THE CITY CLERK AND MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGES; ALLOWING CURRENT AND FORMER MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL TO BECOME CITY MANAGER OR CITY EMPLOYEES AFTER THE FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING THE EXPIRATION OF THEIR TERMS OF OFFICE; AUTHORIZING CITY COUNCIL TO DIRECT THE CITY ATTORNEY TO INSTITUTE LAWSUITS; ALLOWING THE FUNCTIONS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF AVIATION BE DETERMINED BY RESOLUTION; MANDATING THAT THE CITY COUNCIL - CITY MANAGER FORM OF GOVERNMENT TAKE EFFECT IMMEDIATELY UPON APPROVAL OF THIS CHARTER AMENDMENT BY THE REGISTERED ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF PUEBLO AND PROVIDING THAT THE CITY COUNCIL SHALL APPOINT AN INTERIM CITY MANAGER. Pueblo City Council

On Friday, Mayor Heather Graham released her two-page veto letter detailing why she believes the city should not return to the City Manager form of government.

"People voted to change to a strong Mayor because they were frustrated with the lack of leadership among council members. City Council was unable to provide a unified, clear, and consistent path forward for the City. Nothing has changed. The issue remains that City Council does not show the ability to come to consensus with a thoroughly vetted, informed, and well-intentioned plan to help guide Pueblo and its citizens toward better and more progress," Mayor Graham writes in part.

Mayor Graham goes on to say that the ordinance lacks a clear plan of attack from the City Council about appointing government leadership positions and more.

The vote may still go to the people, depending on whether the City Council will overturn her veto this upcoming week.

