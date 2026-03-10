Man's identity released in fatal February crash along Crestone Lane

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man killed in a crash along Crestone Lane in February.

Police say they were called to a report of a crash along the street around 10:15 a.m. on February 26. When they arrived on scene, officers said they encountered a complex scene.

Preliminary investigation showed a car went down a hill between Crestone Lane and Motor World Parkway, hitting the vehicle's owner. The El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 67-year-old Michael Davis.

Davis was taken to the hospital following the crash, where he would later die from his injuries. This marked the 7th traffic death in Colorado Springs in 2026; at this time last year, there were only two traffic fatalities, according to the department.

