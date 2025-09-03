Manitou Springs votes for the 31st annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races T-shirt Design

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Voting has officially ended for the 31st Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races T-shirt Design contest, and the city has revealed the winning design!

Congratulations to Jasmin Kuykendal!

City of Manitou Springs/Jasmin Kuykendal

The city says that Jasmin "successfully captured the spirit and excitement of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races in their design."

T-shirt presales for this year's races will begin on Friday, September 5th, on the Manitou Springs website.

The 31st annual races are set to take place on Saturday, October 25, with the hearse and coffin parade kicking off at noon, followed by the coffin races.

Anybody who wants to stop by is reminded to arrive early to enjoy all of the event's festivities and find a good viewing spot.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and event goers can spend the day enjoying local food, drinks, vendors, and entertainment from local artists.

The Coffin Races After Party and Awards Ceremony will take place immediately after the races in the Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs.

If you'd like to be part of the race, you can fill out an application here.

