Manitou Springs launches road paving project Monday, what residents should know

MANITOU SPRINGS — Road crews are back in Manitou Springs today as the city restarts its paving improvement project, work that is expected to continue through mid-December, weather permitting.

The project is funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority with oversight from the city. Crews will be on site Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM, with some Saturdays scheduled if needed.

Phase 1: Sutherland Road and Clarksley Road, Terrace Place, Oak Ridge, Floral Path

Phase 2: Oak Place, Grandview Place, Lafayette Road

Phase 3: Bond Street, Manitou Avenue and Crystal Park Road (intersection area)

Residents and businesses will be notified when work moves to their street. The city will distribute door hangers that also serve as temporary parking passes. Streets requiring full closures will be posted in advance, and cars left in construction zones will be towed.

Last year’s paving effort improved more than 10 miles of roadway, marking the city’s largest investment in local streets in years.

City officials are encouraging residents to plan ahead, follow parking restrictions, and contact public services if accessibility becomes a concern.

