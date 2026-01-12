Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man who died in explosion in eastern Pueblo County last week identified

Authorities say the cause is still under investigation
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following an explosion at a home in eastern Pueblo County last week has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, he was 79-year-old Daniel Dale Conner. The coroner's office says the woman's identity will be released at a later time following an investigation.

Several fire and law enforcement agencies have responded to an explosion on Thursday in eastern Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says two people have died as a result.

The sheriff's office says nearby residents reported hearing an explosion around 2:45 p.m. near 57th Lane and Cherry Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a structure fully engulfed in flames. Law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

According to the sheriff's office, a man and a woman were found at the home. Conner was found on Thursday, and the woman was found on Friday morning.

While it is still an ongoing investigation, authorities say preliminary evidence shows it was likely an accidental explosion.

