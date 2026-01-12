Man who died in explosion in eastern Pueblo County last week identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following an explosion at a home in eastern Pueblo County last week has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, he was 79-year-old Daniel Dale Conner. The coroner's office says the woman's identity will be released at a later time following an investigation.

Background Information

Several fire and law enforcement agencies have responded to an explosion on Thursday in eastern Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says two people have died as a result.

The sheriff's office says nearby residents reported hearing an explosion around 2:45 p.m. near 57th Lane and Cherry Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a structure fully engulfed in flames. Law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, a man and a woman were found at the home. Conner was found on Thursday, and the woman was found on Friday morning.

While it is still an ongoing investigation, authorities say preliminary evidence shows it was likely an accidental explosion.

___

Only post office in Poncha Springs closes, leaving small town residents frustrated The only post office in the small town of Poncha Springs closed in October. Since then, residents have had to pick-up and drop-off their mail in neighboring Salida. PONCHA SPRINGS USPS CLOSURE

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.