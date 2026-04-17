Man on scooter dies following March crash, identity released by CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man killed in a crash while riding a scooter in March.

Allen Brewer, 34, was riding a scooter in the intersection of Circle Drive and Fountain Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle.

Bewer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he would later die from his injuries. The CSPD Major Crash Team investigated the crash, and speed or impairment are not being considered as factors.

No arrests have been made, and charges have not been filed. The investigation does remain open and active, according to the department.

This marked the 13th traffic-related death in 2026. According to CSPD, at this time last year, there were only six traffic-related deaths.

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