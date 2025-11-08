Man identified from deadly crash on Dublin Boulevard last month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a crash on Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs last month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Corner's Office, he was 21-year-old Richard Bayne Jr.

This was the 48th traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, there were 50 traffic deaths.

Background Information

CSPD says one person is dead after losing control of their vehicle along Dublin Boulevard on Sunday, October 26.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. that night at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Cloud Dancer Drive, which is located near Austin Bluffs Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found one vehicle had left the road, and hit a tree in the center median. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Bayne Jr., was declared dead on the scene at the crash.

Police say another vehicle on the scene had been side-swiped by Bayne Jr. before he lost. The driver of the second vehicle, whose name was not released, reported no injuries.

___

____

