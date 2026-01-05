Man found during deadly Colorado Springs house fire in December identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man found dead following a structure fire on Monday, December 29, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner.

We now know that John Vander Wert, 72, was found dead inside the home following the fire.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. that Monday in the 2600 block of Oro Blanco Drive, near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived at the home, CSFD says the fire had already been extinguished. They say it was contained to the basement.

The department says three people were evaluated at the home for minor injuries.

According to CSFD, firefighters at the scene found Wert already dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CSFD says the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the man's death.

The El Paso County Coroner did not provide a cause of death at the time of the identification.

