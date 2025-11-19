Make a child’s holiday brighter by donating to the Big R Big Holiday Toy Drive, Nov. 25th through Dec. 16th

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Make a child’s holidays brighter by donating to the Big R – Big Holiday Toy Drive now through December 18th. We are collecting toy donations at all Big R stores in southern Colorado and you can find the complete list below.

Just buy a new, unwrapped toy, and then drop it off in a collection box at any of the stores. Toys can be purchased at Big R or any other store you prefer.

We’re looking for toys for kids of all ages, from 0 to 18, and all donations will go to the Salvation Army and be distributed to families in need.

Participating Big R Locations:

  • Lamar- 8723 US-50, Lamar, CO 81052
  • La Junta- 26980 W Hwy 50, La Junta, CO 81050
  • Pueblo- 1020 Bonforte Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81001
  • Falcon- 14155 East HWY, US-24, Falcon, CO 80831
  • Colorado Springs- 165 Fontaine Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911
  • Monument- 840 Spanish Bit Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
  • Colorado Springs- 5845 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
  • Canon City- 1711 Fremont Dr, Cañon City, CO 81212
  • Pueblo West-115 W Industrial Blvd, Pueblo West, CO 81007
  • Broadmoor- 2050 Broadmoor Town Center Unit 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

