Make a child’s holiday brighter by donating to the Big R Big Holiday Toy Drive, Nov. 25th through Dec. 16th

COLORADO SPRINGS — Make a child’s holidays brighter by donating to the Big R – Big Holiday Toy Drive now through December 18th. We are collecting toy donations at all Big R stores in southern Colorado and you can find the complete list below.

Just buy a new, unwrapped toy, and then drop it off in a collection box at any of the stores. Toys can be purchased at Big R or any other store you prefer.

We’re looking for toys for kids of all ages, from 0 to 18, and all donations will go to the Salvation Army and be distributed to families in need.

Participating Big R Locations:



Lamar- 8723 US-50, Lamar, CO 81052

La Junta- 26980 W Hwy 50, La Junta, CO 81050

Pueblo- 1020 Bonforte Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81001

Falcon- 14155 East HWY, US-24, Falcon, CO 80831

Colorado Springs- 165 Fontaine Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Monument- 840 Spanish Bit Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Colorado Springs- 5845 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Canon City- 1711 Fremont Dr, Cañon City, CO 81212

Pueblo West-115 W Industrial Blvd, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Broadmoor- 2050 Broadmoor Town Center Unit 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.