Major layoff coming to Colorado Springs, over 300 positions to be let go

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A major layoff is coming to Colorado Springs.

TeKnowledge, a global technology company, will permanently cut over 300 jobs at its Colorado Springs facility.

The layoffs will happen between October 30th and December 30th. The company says it's responding to changing client demand and shifts in the technology industry.

Most of the eliminated positions are technical support engineers. Teknowledge has 6,000 employees worldwide, but hasn't said how many will remain in Colorado Springs. The company says there is no union representation for the employees to be cut and no bumping rights for those impacted.

You can view the company's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) letter to the State of Colorado below. Mobile users click here.

___

Are most state fairs in large cities? Here’s what we found For years discussions have come up over moving the Colorado State Fair from its home in Pueblo to somewhere else in the state like Denver. Are most state fairs in large cities? Here’s what we found

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.