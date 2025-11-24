Lucky winner takes home multi-million dollar lottery ticket from Trinidad convenience store

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KOAA) — One lucky person turned into a millionaire overnight, according to a Colorado Lottery spokesperson.

A winning ticket for the Colorado Lotto+ game was sold at the Alta Convenience Store in Trinidad along Main Street.

The winning ticket is worth $3,204,234 according to the Colorado Lottery. The winning numbers were: 5, 10, 13, 17, 30, 35.

According to the Colorado Lottery association, the winning ticket remains unclaimed as of Monday morning.

