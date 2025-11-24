Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Lucky winner takes home multi-million dollar lottery ticket from Trinidad convenience store

Lottery Jackpots
John Raoux/AP
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Lottery Jackpots
Posted
and last updated

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KOAA) — One lucky person turned into a millionaire overnight, according to a Colorado Lottery spokesperson.

A winning ticket for the Colorado Lotto+ game was sold at the Alta Convenience Store in Trinidad along Main Street.

The winning ticket is worth $3,204,234 according to the Colorado Lottery. The winning numbers were: 5, 10, 13, 17, 30, 35.

According to the Colorado Lottery association, the winning ticket remains unclaimed as of Monday morning.

___

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm.

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community