Local restaurant hosts "Buckets to Backpacks" donation drive for victims of Texas floods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A donation drive for families who were affected by the Central Texas floods took place at Chuckwagon 719 on Saturday.

The drive was named "Buckets to Backpacks," and the local restaurant is accepting non-perishables, backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products, or anything that would be good for households.

You can also make cash donations, and anyone who donates gets a Texas pin.

They are working with organizations in Texas and plan to bring all the donations there.

One woman who donated told News5 about why she decided to contribute.

"I've had friends go through, you know, losing a whole house in a fire, you know, just even small things versus big things. I just think, if you've got it, do it sort of that karma, pay it forward, type stuff that helps, you know, just make the universe a happier place." Dara Insley

Chuckwagon 719 will accept donations again next Saturday, July 19, from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 6453 Omaha Blvd in Colorado Springs.

