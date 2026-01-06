Local organizations auctioning off two Broncos playoff tickets for good cause

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ent, now known as Wings Credit Union and TESSA have teamed up for a good cause. The organizations are auctioning off two tickets for the Broncos Divisional round matchup.

There will be a silent auction on TESSA's website with the two tickets going to the highest bidder. The auction goes live at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The tickets get you access to the Ent Suite, which includes all the food and drinks your heart desires while you watch the game.

All the money raised goes to TESSA to help support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"Every dollar that you give back in this auction will directly support individuals in our community," said Anne Markley, CEO of TESSA. "And as a side benefit, you get to watch the Broncos hopefully win."

The auction will remain open all week, running through the morning of January 13. To bid on the tickets, visit TESSA's website.

