Local organization offers free counseling sessions to Colorado youth in need

COLORADO (KOAA) — One local organization, I Matter, is providing Colorado youth with free mental health services.

The organization was established in 2021 after Colorado legislators passed House Bill 21-1258 to establish a temporary program for youth mental health services.

In May 2024, the state legislature passed Senate Bill 24-001, continuing the program until June 30, 2034.

I Matter is run by the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration and provides up to six free therapy sessions for Colorado residents under 18, from licensed therapists across the state.

They say that most of the appointments are virtual, with virtual appointments generally available immediately, but some providers may offer in-person appointments.

Since its launch in 2021, I Matter has scheduled over 49,000 appointments and has had 12,500 youth in Colorado receive at least one session.

To learn more about the program or sign up for sessions, visit I Matter's website.

For anyone who needs immediate crisis counseling, you can call or text 988 or Colorado Crisis Services at (844)493-TALK or text TALK to 38255.

